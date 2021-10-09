Radcliffe 2-3 Buxton: Visitors pinch it quick as a fl-Ash

By Phil Brennan
RADCLIFFE 2
Baxter 47, 80
BUXTON 3
Hurst 32, Clarke 35, Chambers 90+1
BREATHING SPACE: Warren Clarke scores Buxton’s second and, Inset, they celebrate their late winner
PICTURE: MI News & Sport Ltd
SUBSTITUTE Ash Chambers broke Boro hearts with an injury-time winner after the home side had clawed back a two-goal deficit thanks to two superb free kicks from Salford City loanee Jack Baxter on his debut.
Chambers’ late strike helped the Bucks close the gap on top two South Shields and Matlock Town, who both fell to defeat. And gaffer Gary Hayward was delighted with ...
