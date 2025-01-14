FC United of Manchester vs Blyth Spartans: Green Army looking for revenge against The Reds

By Liam Rafferty

Blyth Spartans head to Broadhurst Park this Saturday to face FC United of Manchester in a crucial Northern Premier League clash.

The two sides last met in early December at Croft Park, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Blyth looked set for victory after goals from Connor Pani and Cyril Giraud gave them a 2-0 lead by the 49th minute.

However, FC United mounted a late comeback with goals from Jordan Preston in the 71st minute and Jay Fitzmartin in the 82nd.

Form

FC United play Gainsborough Trinity tonight before their clash against Michael Connor’s side, and in their last five league games, the Red Rebels have shown mixed form.

Wins against Prescot Cables and Morpeth Town were amongst defeats to Macclesfield and Ashton United, as well as a 1-1 draw against Warrington Rylands.

For Blyth Spartans, a challenging season continues as they haven’t played since New Year’s Day due to adverse weather conditions.

The three postponed home games at Croft Park were vital opportunities for points, especially given their league position.

Blyth’s last five games include draws to FC United (home), Morpeth (away), and Prescot Cables (home)

The Green Army also suffered a 3-1 defeat at Hebburn and a 4-3 loss at home to Whitby

Their last win came in September against Stockton Town, a run they’ll be desperate to end.

League table

FC United currently sit 12th in the Northern Premier League with 30 points after 26 games.

They’re closely followed by Warrington Rylands (28 points, 24 games), Matlock (28 points, 23 games), and Leek (28 points, 25 games).

Meanwhile, Blyth remains bottom of the table on 13 points, trailing Basford United by 11 points.

However, the Spartans have three games in hand against Gainsborough, Stockton Town, and Ashton United – crucial fixtures that could revive their survival hopes.

What to expect

With Blyth fighting for survival and FC United looking to maintain their midtable position, this promises to be an intense encounter.

Spartans will need to rediscover their form and resilience to secure a result against an unpredictable FC United side.

Kick-off is at 3:00 PM at Broadhurst Park.