Bamber Bridge vs Blyth Spartans: Must-win clash for relegation-struggling Spartans

By Liam Rafferty

Blyth Spartans make the trip to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday for a crucial Northern Premier League showdown against fellow relegation battlers Bamber Bridge.

The sides last met in late November at Croft Park, where they played out a 1-1 draw.

Bamber Bridge took the lead through Adam Dodd in the 29th minute, but the goal scorer was later sent off, allowing Joe Oliver to equalise in the 80th minute.

With Blyth in desperate need of points, this fixture could prove pivotal in their battle for survival.

Form guide

Brig’s recent form gives them a slight edge over Blyth, having picked up a win in their last five matches.

In that run, they have suffered three defeats – against Workington, FC United of Manchester, and Prescot Cables.

Their last home game resulted in a 2-1 loss to Workington on February 11.

However, they earned a 2-2 draw at Morpeth Town last time out and secured a 1-0 victory over Basford United on February 8.

Blyth’s struggles continue, with no wins in their last five matches.

They have managed two draws, against Ilkeston Town and Leek Town, but have suffered defeats to Basford United, Stockton Town, and Gainsborough Trinity.

League standings

Both teams currently sit in the relegation zone, but Bamber Bridge find themselves in a much stronger position than Spartans.

The Lancashire-based club are 19th in the table with 34 points – just one point from safety – and level on games played with 18th-placed Matlock Town.

A win on Saturday could lift them out of the drop zone.

Blyth remain bottom of the league with 18 points, trailing Mickleover Sports by 10 points.

If they have any hope of climbing towards safety, they need to start picking up results immediately.

They do, however, have a game in hand over the rest of the relegation candidates.

What to expect

With both teams struggling, this encounter has the potential to be a scrappy affair.

Blyth’s away form is a significant concern – they have just one win on the road this season, which came back in September.

That could give Bamber Bridge a psychological advantage heading into the game.

Kick-off is at 3 PM on Saturday at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.