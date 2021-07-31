AMBITIOUS SPORTING LAND TRIPLE SWOOP

By Matt Green

BROMSGROVE SPORTING have signed forward Nehemia Zazi from Rushall Olympic.Nehemia scored for Rushall against Sporting last season and manager Bren Kelly said: “Neh is a very good striker. Every time we have played against him, he has caused us problems.“He has power, pace and can finish. This provides even more competition up front now, which is very healthy.”Sporting have also added defender Josh Dugmore, who was previously with Everton and Birmingham City, after he impressed in a number of pre-season friendlies.Kelly commented: “Jos...