Isthmian League will hold place for Whyteleafe as ground dispute continues

Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson has confirmed Whyteleafe will allowed to take their place in the league next season if they can resolve their ongoing ground dispute.

The Surrey-based club confirmed they had resigned from the Isthmian South Central League in an emotional statement released on Monday afternoon.

In the statement, the club revealed they had been “forced to give up its Step 4 status after new owners of the Church Road ground refused to negotiate a new lease or licence agreement with the club for the 2021-22 season.”

Whyteleafe also stated club trustees, their current committee and an independent fan-led group have all tried to hold discussions with Singapore-based property group Irama after they activated a break clause in the club’s lease.

Irama published their own statement on social media, saying: “We are shocked to hear the news of Whyteleafe withdrawing from the league.

“After initially handing in their lease months ago, we have since been in dialogue to find a solution and have them continuing to play at Church Road. We hope to still reach a mutual agreement.”

Hellenic League club Abingdon Town also confirmed they have resigned from the Division One East after a similar dispute with Irama.

A club statement said: “The club has been forced to give up its Step 6 status after new owners of Culham Road were unable to negotiate a new lease.

“Culham Road was purchased by Irama at the end of last year after the previous owners wanted to sell.

“Despite attempts by the management committee to discuss a way forward, Singapore property development company Irama made it impossible to move forward, with ridiculous demands.

“Despite the lack of income during Covid, Town looked to be progressing over the last year on and off the pitch by correcting the wrongdoing of the last few years.

“With no funds coming in due to Covid, and unable to negotiate with Irama, we had to make the devastating decision.”