Jon Edwards completes return to former club Studley

STUDLEY have brought back their former management team headed by Jon Edwards as they prepare for their historic but reluctant move south.

Edwards was in charge of Studley for two years before he quit when the Midland League Division One season was curtailed.

His replacement, Nick Oakley, resigned when the club were moved to the Hellenic League Division One under the recent FA pyramid restructure.

The club’s appeal against the move was rejected by the FA so Edwards, who previously ran Littleton in the West Midlands (Regional) League, agreed to return.