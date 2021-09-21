Hebburn Town to support If U Care Share Foundation in national charity cup competition

Northern Premier League club Hebburn Town have thrown their support behind North East-based suicide prevention charity If U Care Share Foundation as they prepare to enter a national charity football competition.

The National Affinity Cup is an FA Cup-style competition for charities around the country and If U Care Share are entering the competition for the first time this season.

They will face Northumbria Police in the first round and the fixture will be hosted at Hebburn’s Green Energy Sports Ground on Monday 27th September (7.30pm kick-off).

This is not the first time the Hornets have supported If U Care Share after they wore the foundation’s logo on the sleeve of their home and away kits during the 2019/20 season and they have regularly promoted the annual #InsideOut campaign that is ran in line with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The club’s director of football Stephen Rutherford explained why they were only too happy to throw their support behind the foundation’s bid for on-pitch success.

He said: “We are honoured and privileged to host this fixture.

“Matthew (Smith, co-founder) and the team at the If U Care Share Foundation do an absolutely tremendous job in raising awareness about mental health and suicide, as well as helping lots of people that require the support.

“After the past 18 months the world has endured, charities like If U Care Share have an even bigger place in our society and as a community-based football club we are very happy to host the fixture and encourage our own supporters, as well as other enthusiastic football followers, to get along to the game and show your support.”

Hebburn have also confirmed they will donate a signed shirt to aid fundraising on the night of the game and Bolam Premier Sportswear – a company ran by Hornets manager Kevin Bolam – are providing match kit for the If U Care Share Foundation squad.

If U Care Share Foundation co-founder Matthew Smith added: “The North East non-league football scene has always been a key supporter of the foundation and Hebburn Town have been at the forefront of that support.

“We are absolutely delighted to be hosting our first ever Affinity Cup fixture at the Energy Check Sports Ground.

“It is a fantastic facility, and we are so happy to be working with Hebburn Town once again.

“We are looking forward to what should be a very special night and hopefully we can match their recent successes such as winning the FA Vase by getting a good result on the pitch too.”

The gates will be open for the fixture and entry fee will be a voluntary donation to the foundation.

More information on the Affinity Cup can be found here and more details on If U Care Share Foundation can be found here.