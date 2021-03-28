United Counties League announces three end-of-season supplementary cup competitions

THE United Counties League has announced three end-of-season supplementary cup competitions to start on April 10.

In the Premier Division competition, GNG Oadby Town, Harborough Town, Lutterworth Town, Northampton ON Chenecks, Pinchbeck United and Rothwell Corinthians, will play each other once on Saturdays between then and May 8. The top teams will meet in the final on a date and venue to be confirmed.

Eleven clubs have elected to take part in the Division One Supplementary Cup. Aylestone Park, Bugbrooke St Michaels, Burton Park Wanderers, Holwell Sports, Huntingdon Town, Long Buckby, Lutterworth Athletic, Rushden & Higham United, Saffron Dynamo, St Andrews and Whittlesey Athletic will be split into two groups and will each play every other team in their group once on Saturdays up to May 8.

Each group winner will then play the runner up of the other group in a semi-final on Saturday, May 15, with the final venue and date again to be confirmed.

Bourne Town, Bugbrooke St Michaels, Harborough Town, Lutterworth Athletic, Northampton ON Chenecks and Rothwell Corinthians will take part in the Reserve Division Supplementary Cup which will follow the same pattern.