Fantasy Non-League Update – February 29, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 23rd February 2020 through to Saturday 29th February 2020. In this week’s update we find out who are the winners of the February 2020 Manager of the Month.

Well we have now reached our sixth Manager of the Month award for the 2019/20 Season. This award is for the month of February 2020. In first place and the winner of £150 is PASSING GHOSTS [S] they finished the month with 1,626pts, they are currently 188th in the main FNL Table. In second place and 72pts behind is T&M POPPIES who pick up £50 for their efforts, they are 451st in the main table. In third place and just missing out is HECTORS HITMEN [S] who finished 85pts behind our winner, they are 86th in the main FNL table.

Finishing in bottom place and winning £50 is HARD SCRABBLE (1,216th in the main FNL table) who finished with 21pts. They finished 24pts adrift from their nearest rival ROCK BOTTOM (Marston).

The February 2020 League Leaders bonuses go to the following teams. The first named club is the league leader and the second is the bottom club.

National League Premier – Barrow/Chorley.

National League North – York City/Bradford Park Avenue.

National League South – Wealdstone/Hungerford Town.

Northern Premier – South Shields/Stafford Rangers

Isthmian Premier – Worthing/Corinthian Casuals.

Southern Premier Central – Tamworth/Redditch Utd.

Southern Premier South – Truro City/Dorchester Town.

The Mixture – Berkamsted/FC Romania.

Each month the best and worst teams in each of the leagues FNL points wise are awarded 25pts and -25pts. Listed below are those teams. Remember these points only count in the Manager of the Month calculations not the main season.

February 2020 Monthly Bonuses.

National League Premier – Harrogate Town/Bromley.

National League North – Gateshead/Blyth Spartans.

National League South – Welling Utd/Maidstone Utd.

Northern Premier – Morepeth Town/Radcliffe.

Isthmian Premier – Horsham/Lewes.

Southern Premier Central – Royston Town/Hednesford Town.

Southern Premier South – Chesham Utd/Walton Casuals.

The Mixture – Chertsey Town/South Park.

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

Posh Heed Army 522pts (5th) A Norwich Stone [S] 521pts (98th) AsaS Hornets [S] 518pts (3rd) Swallowfield FC [S] 513pts (62nd) Eagles Rock Utd [S] 509pts (106th)

Bottom Without a Paddle -178pts (1,201st)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Barrow 529pts

Vanarama National North – York City 573pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 615pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 619pts

Isthmian Premier – Worthing 525pts

Southern Premier Central – Royston Town 558pts

Southern Premier South – Truro City 531pts

The Mixture – Berkhamsted 547pts

Top Team over the last seven days is South Shields/Truro City (Northern Premier/Southern Premier South) with 54pts.

