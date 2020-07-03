Virtual National Game Awards 2019-20: MY CLUB SPL South Player of the Season – Tyler Harvey

Truro City boss Paul Wotton has hailed goal machine Tyler Harvey after the 24-year-old was named SPL South Player of the Season.

Harvey scored 17 times and won the golden boot as the White Tigers finished the curtailed season top of the table – a remarkable feat considering he featured in only 15 matches!

Having started the season at Bath City, Harvey didn’t make his debut until September 30th in a 3-0 win over Hayes & Yeading, and later missed eight matches with a hamstring strain.

By the end, the former Plymouth Argyle man had featured in less than 50 percent of Truro’s league fixtures and scored at a rate of 1.13 goals per game.

“When I got the job last July, Tyler was my No.1 target,” said Wotton, who played over 550 Football League games for Plymouth, Yeovil Town and Southampton.

“He was at Bath at the time and we had to be patient. But he became available eventually and he was well worth the wait. He’s got real good ability. Very, very calm in front of goal. He strikes the ball cleanly off either foot. He’s just a top-quality finisher and to finish top scorer off so few games speaks volumes really.

“I’ve played in the Football League with players who are worse than Tyler, that’s for sure. He’s ambitious. He’s a good age. He scored a lot of goals in the league above. But he enjoys life with us, and he’s at this level because he believes in the project at Truro. He’s very important to what we’re trying to achieve.”

Harvey, who was also Truro’s top scorer in 2018-19 before leaving to join Bath, echoed that sentiment.

“What I’ve done this season is all down to Paul,” he said. “He’s put something special together down here. As soon as I spoke to him in September, I knew I didn’t want to miss out. And it nearly happened, didn’t it? We were top of the league. I know there was a long way to go but I believe we’d have done it.”

The NGA winner added: “Now I just want to focus on every game, and not look too far ahead. You can get tripped up if you do. I’ve got my love of the game back at Truro. Big time, and that’s precious to me. This has been the most enjoyable season of my career, one hundred percent.”

