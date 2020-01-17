Top ten biggest scandals in football history

Besides the success, the world ball also has scandals on and off the pitch. Let’s take a look back at 10 events and incidents that ugly image of world football over the years

Notice of Europol

According to the European Police, there are hundreds of matches in the old continent, including matches in the Champions League qualifiers of Liverpool, Man Utd, etc as well as the matches of the Europa League and VL World Cup are arranged scores.

In total, 380 matches and 425 players from 16 European countries were investigated. Europol now announces that the money invested in arrange the score will amount to 16 million euros and make a profit of about 8 million euros.

Calciopoli

In 2006, Italian football was shaken by the scandal of match-fixing in Serie A and Serie B. Clubs bought money to referees and players in a simple and secret way but were still investigated by the police.

After the Calciopoli scandal was exposed to the light, Juventus, Milan, Fiorentina, Lazio and Reggina clubs were severely punished with penalties, penalties, and banning matches in Europe. Particularly Juventus was stripped of the title of Serie A in 2005 and 2006 and was demoted to Serie B with very low points.

Diego Maradona

During the time of professional football, Diego Maradona – “Golden Boy” was suspected of using cocaine with at least 2 charges. In 1994, when Maradona was with Argentina national team playing in the World Cup, the legend was sent straight to his homeland

The doping test later revealed that Diego was positive for 5 banned substances. The legend was then banned from football for 15 months and no longer returns to the national team as a player.

Robert Hoyzer

In the 4-2 victory of local club Paderborn against Hamburg, referee Hoyzer gave a two-penalty for Paderborn and a red card for Hamburg.

Shortly thereafter, this referee was investigated, banned from activities in a lifetime football career and jailed for 22 months. Other people involved in the settlement were also severely punished.

Juventus in the 1990s

Juventus achievements in the 1990s were tainted after the discovery of the club’s doctor, Riccardo Agricola, who injected the banned substance EPO into the players’ blood. After the scandal, Dr. Agricola was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

During the period mentioned above, Juventus had 3 Serie A titles, 1 Champions League and 1 Coppa Italia.

Korean team at the 2002 World Cup

In 2002, the Korean host clashed with Italy in the eighth round. South Korea has repeatedly made a mistake but has not been penalized. Italy was stripped of a goal and Totti was sent off. Those are the controversial decisions of the referee Byron Moreno.

Byron Moreno then had two scandals over the match, just got out of prison after being convicted of drug trafficking. That was more than enough to make people suspect Byron Moreno had arranged the match between Korea and Italy but no one investigated the case.

Three stars recruited Holland banned substances

In 2001, three key players of the Netherlands were positive for nandrolone. Juventus midfielder Edgar Davids and Lazio midfielder Jaap Stam are banned from playing for four months. Meanwhile Barcelona’s Frank de Boer received a two-month ban from competition.

Marseille in 1993

In 1993, Marseille just had to win Valenciennes to win the French championship for the 5th time in a row, regardless of the final round result. Marseille’s last match took place just days before the European Cup final against AC Milan.

So Marseille bought the match against Valenciennes to reduce the pressure in the last match. That match, Marseille won Valenciennes 1-0, crowned champion. But this club was investigated and uncovered the fact that they bribed referees and opposing players.

After that, Marseille was stripped of the championship, banished to second place. Individuals involved in the half-sale are banned from football activities and sent to prison for 2 years.

Kolo Toure

In 2011, Kolo was banned from playing for six months when he tested positive for a doping test and thus missed the home team’s FA Cup and Premier League title. It is worth mentioning that the pill that caused Toure to convict was used again for the purpose of weight loss, provided by this player’s wife.

Because Toure was confirmed to accidentally use illegal substances, he was only fined 6 months while the maximum frame was up to 2 years.

Stan Lazaridis

Stan Lazaridis got involved in a Finasteride banned scandal and was suspended for one year. It is worth mentioning that Stan Lazaridis only accidentally infected Finasteride when using hair growth medications. In 2008, Finasteride was also removed from the banned list.

1970 World Cup: El Salvador shock

A silly or unintended misunderstanding by the Egyptian referee, Ali Kandil, in the Mexican home match against El Salvador, caused the scandal so badly. The visitors awarded a penalty. However, before El Salvador had time to do it, the home striker Padilla stole the ball and crossed for Valdivia teammates to head in an empty net, opening the score.

The angry visitors surrounded the referee and his assistant to protest, but they thought that El Salvador had touched the ball first and let the opponent take it too quickly