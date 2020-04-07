The best slot machines on football, the world’s best loved game!

Posted on by in Guest Posts with

Football is one of the most loved sports around the world and this love is expressed by people in so many ways, whether they play or just follow.

There are those who practice it, in a more or less professional way, who just watch it from the stands of a stadium or on the TV. And then there are those who try to relive the exploits of their favourite footballers through video games. But it doesn’t end there, football has also entered the world of the latest generation of slot machines.

And it couldn’t have been otherwise. Software manufacturers have realized that to engage players, even those of online slots, it is important to tell them a story. Hence the importance of the theme, which leverages the passions and tastes of the players.

The themes are so important that the best casinos offer the ability to select slots based on it. From the film to the musical theme, from the adventure of the pioneers to ancient Egypt, passing through mythology.

Today in the best legal online casinos we find slots on every topic. And football is no exception. The football-themed slot machines available in online casinos are characterized by an abundance of special features and extra games.

Many, in fact, through the mechanisms of the game, try to reproduce key elements of the game of football and leagues. In this way the player becomes an active part of the game, not just somone clicking on the spin button.

Top Trumps: Playtech slots on football legends

Casino software provider Playtech has proposed a series of slots that pay homage to the greats of football past and present.

Top Trumps Football Legends

International legends such as Pelé, Marco Tardelli, Beckenbauer and Zinedine Zidane fill the reels of this top slot tribute.

The setting is classic, 5 to 3, with 15 paylines. The Brazilian legend Pelé is the Wild, replacing all symbols except the bonus and scatter. The Wall of Fame bonus, is obtained with two symbols on reels 1 and 5. The player will be confronted with a screen with 16 football legends.

Choosing 3 will get the corresponding prizes. With 3 or more top TRUMPS scatter symbols you will win 10 free spins with extra wildcard symbol, even renewable. For each winning combination, the doubling game is available. A slot dedicated to the nostalgic of the great football of the past.

Top Trumps World Football Stars

Here the player before starting has the opportunity to choose the two teams that will face each other, among the best national teams in the world.

Once the choice is made, the players of the two formations will be on the reels. This slot is very fun as it simulates the very contrast between two teams. We find a Wild symbol that replaces all the others.

With the Free Games symbols of one of the two teams, you will win 10 free laps with only one team on the field. The Pass the Ball bonus, in which players from the same team active on the reels will pass the ball giving multipliers, it’s entertaining. A fun and out-of-the-ordinary slot.

Top Trumps Football Stars

This slot also begins with a choice by the player, who before starting will have to select 5 from 30 football legends.

Among the star champions such as Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar. Among the features of this slot is the Re-spin Free Kick, in which a ball is thrown on the reels. You win re-spin with wild symbols stuck. With the Football Trophy bonus, you will get prizes and multipliers. This slot also allows you to win 3 jackpots of different amounts, which are randomly awarded.

Football: Champions Cup by Netent

Netent’s proposal could not be missed among the football-themed slots, you just kick off after choosing your own national football team!

It is a slot with 3D graphics with many animations. The cup is the scatter symbol, which activates free spins in any combinations of at least three. Three bonus symbols activate the extra game. Here the player will be on the penalty spot and will have to try to score.

There is also the symbol of the football, which is the wild. It can replace all symbols except special symbols. There are special wilds in the course of free spins.

These include a pattern that reproduces that of the football leagues, with quarter-finals, eighths, semi-finals and finals. Those who get there will win an extra prize. Funny slot that makes the player feel the atmosphere of the stadium.

Holly and Benji by Eurobet

A slot dedicated to football fans, manga lovers and all those who were children between the eighties and nineties.

The slot machine Holly and Benji is a product of Eurobet, in which we find all the characters of the popular Japanese cartoon. This slot machine is a lot of fun thanks to four bonus symbols. Each of them is connected to a different bonus game, which will make the matches compelling.

For example, we’ll find a challenge between Holly pulling penalties and Beenji having to parry them. Or the unstoppable Mark Lenders grappling with a mountain to climb. In addition to bonus games, the slot also includes 5 to 15 frees pins, which are obtained thanks to the symbol of the cup.

The Champions by Pragmatic Play

The Champions is pragmatic Play’s proposed football-themed slot. Once again in this slot the player will be able to choose the national team with which to face the game.

The Champions Cup is the wild symbol, which can replace all the others. The peculiarity of this slot is that the player can select a position on the reels with a viewfinder. If the ball symbol appears in that position, you score a goal and get a multiplier.

With each goal the level progresses and so does the multiplier. With three bonus symbols, the Penalty Bonus game is activated. Here the player will have to select one of 4 goals and attempt to score a goal. Multipliers from 5X to 100X are up for grabs.

European Golden Cup by Genesis Gaming

It is a slot machine produced by Genesis Gaming at the 2016 European Championships.

On the rollers we will find T-shirts of teams and faces of the players. Among the special symbols is the Golden Football that serves as a wild. The Whistle that is the scatter and gives free spins, of which there will be extended wilds, and you will win multipliers and other free spins.

With the appearance of the flags, on reels 1 and 5, trophies will be awarded that will unlock different levels of play. Levels here are key, in fact the Return To Player of the game ranges from 94.3% of the first, to 96.1% of the third level.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend for great features and all the latest news in one place on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on society and football.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!