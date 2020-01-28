Barwell were never going to stop super stopper flying nest

Barwell boss Guy Hadland insists the BetVictor Southern League’s Canaries were never going to stand in the way of keeper Max Bramley playing for MLS giants New York Red Bulls.

As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, top stopper Bramley is currently taking the opportunity of a lifetime after flying out to New York.

The 22-year-old keeper has been given permission by Hadland to fly the Canaries’ nest and across the Atlantic to the Red Bull Arena, where he will get a chance to earn a professional contract.

If he succeeds, Bramley, the former Leicester City stopper who joined BetVictor Southern League Central club in October, will get a chance to play in front of 25,000 fans and follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Lothar Matthaus.

Hadland told The NLP: “We got a phone call on Sunday from Max saying that he’d been asked to go out to America with New York Red Bulls to trial with them and obviously the club want him to kick on.

“He’s performed well for us and we’re very pleased with that. He’s enjoying his football again and he’s got that spring back in his step and then out of the blue comes this brilliant chance with New York Red Bulls.

“Barwell might be a small club in terms of the footballing world but that world is so much smaller now with social media and agents.

“He’s going with our blessing. He had the opportunity to go on trial with some league clubs in the summer and it didn’t come to fruition, so we picked him up. He’s out there for a week which could be extended further depending on how he does.”

Bramley joins a growing list of talent who have learned their trade at Kirkby Road, leaving proud boss Hadland satisfied that the Leicestershire club provides the perfect environment for players to flourish.

“One thing we do at Barwell is unearth some talents,” he added.

“When you look at the likes of Matt Stenson, Jai Rowe and Danny Newton – we blood them well here and make them understand how to win games of football.

“We’re so pleased for everyone who we move on, and we want to see young lads kick on and develop.

“We won’t hold anyone back, sometimes we have to encourage them to kick on because they enjoy it so much at this football club.”

Images courtesy of @BarwellFC1992 & @MaxBramley2/Twitter

