The Non-League Paper is out as football mourns Jordan Sinnott

The Non-League Paper is out as football mourns Jordan Sinnott

The Non-League Paper

The Non-League Paper is on newsstands today as football mourns the tragic death of Matlock Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott.

The 25-year-old, son of Watford FA Cup finalist and former Altrincham, Bradford Park Avenue, Farsley Celtic, Gainsborough Trinity and Port Vale manager Lee, passed away on Saturday night following a serious assault in Retford town centre on Friday evening.

As The NLP went to press with yesterday’s Non-League action and news, tributes were flooding in for the popular player who started out at Huddersfield and went on to play for Altrincham, Bury, Chesterfield and FC Halifax Town before joining Matlock from Alfreton Town in August.

The Gladiators led emotional tributes, saying: “You weren’t just a footballer, you were our friend and our brother.”

Matlock’s Northern Premier League fixture at Mickleover Sports was postponed before the competition later offered its condolences to his family, friends and teammates.

Alfreton’s National League North match at home to Gateshead was also postponed on Saturday following news that he’d been seriously hurt and was on a life support machine at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

Nottinghamshire Police have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses as a 27-year-old man remained in police custody on Saturday night.

