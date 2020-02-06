Football comes second as Rovers remember Royal Marine tragedy

Football took a back seat as Paulton Rovers and Cirencester Town marked the tragic death of Royal Marine Ethan Jones before kicking off in the BetVictor Southern League.

Fans, players and officials of the club and their visiting counterparts observed a minute’s silence at Athletic Field on Saturday for the 20-year-old, pictured, who lost his life last week while training in Cornwall.

The Royal Marine was from nearby Westfield, Radstock and his family have a long history of involvement with Rovers, including his grandfather Terry Ruddock who played for the Somerset club.

The Royal Marine was part of a group practising an assault from a landing craft on Tregantle beach in Cornwall when he went under the water on 21 January.

The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital but later died and the Royal Navy is investigating the incident. He was in the last phase of the 32 week training course Royal Marines undergo having joined up last May.

His family told the BBC: “Ethan died fulfilling his dream and doing something he loved.”

Before the 1-0 win for the visitors in the race for the Division One South play-offs, the hosts also donned Footywatch charity tops for the warm-up and handed over a cheque for £100 to the Cystic Fibrosis charity.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is a UK-based national charity. Founded in 1964, the charity funds research into treatment and cures and aims to ensure appropriate clinical care and support.

Image courtesy of The Royal Navy and @PaultonRoversFC/Twitter

