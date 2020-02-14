Chester agree three year deal with Italian sportswear giants Kappa

National League North Chester will be running out in Kappa kit for the next three seasons after unveiling the Italian sportswear giants as their new kit partners.

And their fans will get to vote on pre-selected designs for the home kit for next term and take part in a competition to design our brand-new away kit.

The Blues say they ended an eight-year association with Puma to team up with Kappa UK after an in-depth and diligent selection process was conducted within the football club.

Kappa are currently partner a host of English clubs including Premier League side Aston Villa and EFL sides Leeds United and Salford City.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Chester FC would like to welcome Kappa UK on board!

“Kappa’s Technical Kit Partner deal at the 1885 Arena officially kicks off on June 1 2020, running initially until the summer of 2023.

“As a result of this, we will conclude an eight-year association with Puma at the end of the 2019/2020 season. We would like to place on record our thanks to them for their support down the years.

“The Blues will have brand new home and away kits for the 2020/2021 campaign.

“The City Fans United Board and more specifically the Fan Engagement Working Group feel that – as a fan owned club – the fans should have a say in the design of the football kit.

“Subsequently, we can also confirm that CFU members will get to vote on pre-selected designs for the home kit, whilst Junior Blues will enter a competition to design our brand-new away kit!

“Both groups will be notified this week – and details will follow across our platforms in due course.”

Chester FC Director Kieron Shiel said: “We believe this is the right deal for the club. Kappa were clear leaders in the selection criteria on cost, quality, brand and manufacturing ethics.

“In addition, it was very clear that Kappa were as interested in Chester FC as we were of them.

“This is a partnership which is right for all parties and I’m delighted to welcome Kappa into the Chester FC family.”

Kappa UK Sports Marketing’s Joe Pilato said: “Kappa UK is delighted and very proud to be the Clubs Technical Kit Partner for the next three seasons.

“We believe that Chester Football Club has a lot of history and tradition, which goes hand in hand with our brand values. We are looking forward to an exciting journey ahead!”

