Sam Wilkinson back in the Lincoln United hot-seat with old number two

Sam Wilkinson and his number two Stuart Reddington are riding to the rescue at BetVictor Northern Premier League Lincoln United.

The Whites stalwarts will be back on the touchline on Saturday for the arrival of leaders Leek Town at Ashby Avenue following the weekend resignation of Steve Housham.

Housham and his number two Nathan Jarman quit the third-from-bottom NPL South East Division’s Whites in the wake of Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing at home to Frickley Athletic, the duo blaming the club’s ongoing financial difficulties for leaving.

Along with head coach Reddington, Wilkinson, pictured presenting an award at training in 2018, left the Whites hot-seat almost a year ago. He has been coaching at Lincolnshire League outfit Hykeham Town this season.

Lincoln United vice-chairman Ian Beaumont urged fans to turn out in numbers for their return and Saturday’s big game.

“I am delighted Sam and Stuart have agreed to come back to us in theses trying times at the club,” he said. “They bring with them a wealth of experience and a vast knowledge of what is needed to compete in this league.

“They have been working very hard to recruit players to complement the ones we already have. I know from working with them very closely before they will bring a professionalism and a massive work ethic to the players.

“I am by no means saying the task in front of us is going to be easy, but with the recruitment of these two guys, it will make the journey a lot easier.

“We are hoping that you can all make it down on Saturday and get behind Sam, Reddo and the boys; it’s going to be a tough game. I will hopefully be able to announce more exciting news for the club in the next few days.”

