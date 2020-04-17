Coronavirus battle: Beaconsfield Town on talent trail after lockdown

Beaconsfield Town boss Gary Meakin is looking forward to nurturing many more talented young players when the coronavirus crisis is over as the head of new youth development initiative.

Meakin, pictured, is heading up a new Elite Development Center Programme being launched by the Southern League club this summer as director of coaching.

As well as getting the chance to play for the Rams against youngsters from professional clubs and academies in the highly respected Nike Junior Premier League, the best of each season’s crop will also be fast-tracked for pro trials.

The first trials for boys and girls aged 12 to 16 will take place once the UK lockdown is eased and suspension of football activity is lifted. According to a statement released by the Rams on Thursday, a presentation for parents at Holloways Park is also planned.

UEFA A licensed coach Meakin, who will be supported by a team of UEFA and FA qualified coaches, sports scientists and medical specialists, later hailed the new youth drive on BBC Three Counties Radio.

Meakin said: “We will launch boys under-15 and under-16 teams in the forthcoming season, with trials beginning this July, and we will introduce girls and the remaining boys age groups in season 2012/22.

“Each player will be assigned a personal development plan, including nutrition guidance; this is a great opportunity for young, talented footballers to play at a professionally run club with top class facilities and mix with players at all levels.

“Age is no barrier to a player’s progression – we had two U18’s make their first team debuts this past season – and we aim to provide a pathway for the best of them to play at the highest level.”

Beaconsfield Town boss vice chairman Peter Bromage-Smith told fans the new intake would be fully welcomed into the club’s “family”.

“The club’s strategy is to provide young players with a structured pathway from U13, through the age groups to U18, U23 and finally into the first team,” explained Bromage-Smith.

“Additionally, at age 16, boys and girls can apply to our academy for a full-time BTEC education program. The most talented will be supported to attend professional trials which reflect their ability, attitude and progress.

“Beaconsfield Town is a professionally run, family orientated club and players of all ages will be regarded as part of that family and encouraged to become fully integrated in all aspects.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for the latest news on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on football after Step 3 & 4 sponsors BetVictor announced they were terminating their title sponsorship and the National League told clubs they could vote on how to conclude their campaigns.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!

Images courtesy of Neale Blackburn Photography

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Beaconsfield Town FC, Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Southern League