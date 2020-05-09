Go digi for free tonight before Sunday’s Non-League Paper comes out!

Check out the digital edition of The Non-League Paper for free tonight before Sunday’s new NLP comes out!

To celebrate the new army of NLP readers who’ve been enjoying the digi edition since the UK went into coronavirus lockdown, all 32 pages of last Sunday’s edition have been free all week as a sample edition.

There’re only a only a few clicks away right now on your mobile or device and wherever you are if you’re planning to stay home this weekend.

As a digital reader, the full replica of the printed paper is also available from midnight on Saturdays before it goes on sale in shops on Sundays and Mondays. Digital readers also save cash on single issues and even more on longer deals.

To check out the sample copy of Sunday’s paper, click here: NLP Free sample

For all your latest Non-League news in one place as football battles to survive the coronavirus crisis, make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend, printed or online!