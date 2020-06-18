Only hours left to vote for The Non-League Paper in football’s ‘Oscars’!

Fans and readers only have hours left to help The Non-League Paper win one of football’s ‘Oscars’ at the 2020 Football Content Awards!

The deadline to vote for The NLP in the ‘Best in Non-League’ accolade in the ‘small team and business section’ is midnight tonight (Thursday June 17).

Running since 2012 and dubbed ‘The Oscars of the Football Content Industry’, the accolades celebrate the best of football media from independent humble content creators producing podcasts to major media companies.

Like The NLP’s 2020 National Game Awards, voting has gone virtual for this season’s honours covering 17 categories and a host of sub-categories because of the coronavirus.

The Non-League Paper is a finalist in the Football Content Awards – cast your VOTE for the NLP!:https://t.co/ybs0Er7DYG pic.twitter.com/Uhjur7b16n — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) June 18, 2020

The winners will be announced – and hopefully in attendance whoever they are – at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 2020 Football Content Awards on November 19. Here’s some great reasons to bang the drum for The NLP and get the vote out for your essential read on Sundays and Mondays for two decades and counting!

In the last year, the paper has become the UK’s best-selling football title on newsstands, selling over 1 million copies per year, with our reach amplified through our website and social media channels. In total, we collected a whopping 50 million in content impressions!

The NLP has never missed an issue whatever the weather or sadly, a natural disaster with the UK still fighting the coronavirus global pandemic. Despite no sport taking place, the paper has continued to produce a quality weekly newspaper.

The phenomenal efforts by our journalists in lockdown have been recognised by a number of national newspaper editors at a time when national and regional newspapers have been forced to cut their sport content and staff while some magazines have stopped publishing altogether.

In the last year, we celebrated our 1,000th issue – that’s 20 years of publishing!

Where The NLP reports and breaks news, others can only follow. As the only national newspaper offering exclusive match reports, pictures and news from all levels of Non-League, our content is unique!

We are immensely proud to be a mouthpiece for Non-League, the voice of clubs and fans in the corridors of power and for being at the center of a community who’ve always valued our reporting.

Most importantly, we vow to keep campaigning on your behalf, just as we’ve done since first calling for mandatory player insurance within weeks of launching back in 1999!

If you’re still unsure about lending us your vote, click here to read this amazing testimonial that was published by The Daily Telegraph last May to celebrate our 1000th edition testimonial.

Fans can vote online using the Football Content Awards website and social media platforms.

To vote via the website click here

To vote via Twitter click here

To vote via Instagram click here

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper