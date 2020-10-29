Hollywood stars to reveal Wrexham vision

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will outline their vision for National League Wrexham at a presentation on Sunday.

The Red Dragons revealed last month that they are in talks with the famous actors about a takeover.

Reynolds stars in Hollywood superhero films Deadpool and Deadpool 2 while McElhenney is best known for playing ‘Mac’ in comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Also successful businessmen, Reynolds recently sold his American Aviation Gin brand to drinks giant Diageo in a deal that could be worth $610million.

Now the pair are looking to buy the famous Welsh club, a move which will take Wrexham out of fan ownership.

The Wrexham Supporters’ Trust last month voted overwhelmingly in favour of further talks with the proposed bidders and will now hear from their prospective new owners.

A club statement issued by Wrexham said:

WST | Notice given of Extraordinary Ballot

Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) members have this evening received voting packs detailing the next steps of the proposed takeover bid of Wrexham AFC by The R.R McReynolds Company, LLC.

Notice has been given of an Extraordinary Ballot of the Members to vote on three extraordinary resolutions, which can be seen in full here [LINK].

Presentation Evening

Prior to the voting opening on Monday November 9, 2020 there will be a meeting held via Zoom from 6pm on Sunday November 8 for the following purposes:

– To discuss the Proposed Transaction and the proposed Resolutions required to approve the Proposed Transaction.

– To discuss and consult with the Members on the proposed amendment to the rules as noted in the Resolutions.

– To enable Members to share their views on the proposals

At the meeting a presentation will be given by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, where they will outline their vision for the Club followed by questions and answers.

The meeting will be open to members only, and no press access will be granted, in order to allow members to debate each other freely on an important decision in the club’s future.

Voting

Voting will then be open from Monday November 9 to Sunday November 15, with the decision announced the following day. For the resolutions to be approved, 75% of members who respond to the ballot must vote in favour.

In the event of an affirmative vote, there are final steps that must then be followed in the takeover process, before The R.R. McReynolds Company, LLC could assume control of Wrexham AFC.

The information pack sent out to members in advance of the vote confirms the terms of the offer from The R.R McReynolds Company, LLC, including that:

– The Buyer will acquire the entire issued share capital of Wrexham AFC Limited for one peppercorn from the WST.

– The Buyer will invest in cash on completion £2 million into Wrexham AFC Limited, in the form of non-redeemable shares. The investment will be utilised for working capital purposes and for investing in the infrastructure, management, players and facilities of WAFC as the Buyer sees fit.

– The new owners of Wrexham AFC Limited will enter into a sub-lease of the Racecourse Ground for a period of 25 years at an annual rent of £115,000 per year. Control of the lease will remain with the WST.

– The Buyer will enter into covenants with WST regarding matters of historically important club heritage during the period the Buyer is the majority owner of WAFC. Whilst the Buyer has no intention of changing any of the following heritage matters, the Buyer will need to obtain the WST’s prior consent on the listed matters, before any change is allowable.

Other useful information

The WST Board will be taking a neutral position with regards the offer, in order not to sway the individual considerations of WST Members on what direction they wish the club to go in for the future.

As the offer does not change the ownership of the Racecourse Stadium (by Glyndwr University) or the headline lease (with WST Assets), the WST Board do not see any reason for any change in strategy regarding the Western Gateway Partnership. This includes the redevelopment of the Kop Stand.

In total, 2,108 members (i.e. all those who are not Junior and Youth members) will be eligible to vote in this ballot.

