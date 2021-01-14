Chorley’s clash with Wolves to take place on Friday January 22

Chorley’s reward for beating Derby County in the third round is a home clash with Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chorley will kick-off the Emirates FA Cup fourth round weekend with their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers taking place on Friday January 22 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

All 16 ties will be broadcast live with BT Sport showing 11 of them and the BBC the remaining five.

The announcement follows a highly-successful third round weekend, which saw an accumulative viewership of over 21 million across BBC and BT Sport’s linear channels and The FA Player with games involving the four remaining Non-League sides – Chorley, Boreham Wood, Marine and Stockport County – proving particularly popular.

The FA live broadcast fee for these fixtures is £85,000 per club.

The following eight fixtures are the primary match selections for broadcast on BBC and BT Sport.

FRIDAY 22 JANUARY 2021

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (19:45 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1

SATURDAY 23 JANUARY 2021

Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal (12:15 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City (17:30 KO) – Live on BBC One

SUNDAY 24 JANUARY 2021

Chelsea v Luton Town (12:00 KO) – Live on BBC One

Brentford v Leicester City (14:30 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1

Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00 KO) – Live on BBC One

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (20:00 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1

MONDAY 25 JANUARY

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (19:45 KO) – Live on BT Sport 1

The following ties have been chosen for broadcast across a combination of BBC and BT Sport’s digital platforms and linear red button services. The FA live broadcast fee for these fixtures is £42,500 per club.

SATURDAY 23 JANUARY 2021

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle (15:00 KO) – Live on BBC Digital Platforms

West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers (15:00 KO) – Live on BBC Digital Platforms

AFC Bournemouth v Crawley Town (15:00 KO) – Live on BT Sport Extra 2

Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool (15:00 KO) – Live on BT Sport Extra 3

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest (15:00 KO) – Live on BT Sport Extra 4

Barnsley v Norwich City (15:00 KO) – Live on BT Sport Extra 5

Millwall v Bristol City (15:00 KO) – Live on BT Sport Extra 6

SUNDAY 24 JANUARY 2021

Fulham v Burnley (14:30 KO) – Live on BT Sport Extra 2

Winning clubs will receive £67,500 from The FA prize fund, with losing Clubs receiving £22,500.