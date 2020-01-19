Hammered Oxford City are definitely missing Love Island’s Finn Tapp!

Oxford City reckon they had no idea star defender Finn Tapp would be in the Love Island villa this weekend rather than helping them stave off a 4-1 hammering at home to Braintree Town!

The 20-year-old was due to be in the Hoops starting line-up for Saturday’s National League South reverse but instead was starring on the ITV2 ‘reality show’ as one its newest contestants after hitting our screens on Wednesday.

As The Non-League Paper reports today, despite being a contracted player, Tapp followed the show’s protocol and flew out to South Africa in secret on Tuesday, alongside Connagh Howard, 27.

City’s commercial director Mick Livesey confirms they were only told the news on the day of Tapp’s departure in Sunday’s exclusive.

Despite that, City are fully supporting his decision as he celebrated his birthday yesterday, wishing him luck in his quest to find love in front of millions hooked on the hit show when the latest episode is aired on ITV2 at 9pm tonight.

“Of course we’ll miss him but he’s a cracking lad,” Livesey told the Oxford Mail before their big reverse on Saturday. “We support him and wish him the best of luck. We’ve just re-loaned him to Love Island, that’s all.

“He’s an integral part of the team. He’s a good looking lad, has great physique and a fantastic footballer so I’m sure he’ll do well.”

An official tweet added: “The club was not aware Finn Tapp was going on Love Island – this is normal protocol for all contestants. We understand and wish Finn luck on the show”.

Tapp had also been due to miss training on Tuesday night to attend a medical check-up after being involved in a horror collision at Dartford last Saturday.

Play was halted after just eight minutes following the incident while Tapp was treated by doctors before being stretchered off the pitch.

Explaining the situation, the club tweeted: “Following a nasty clash of heads in Saturday’s game at Dartford, Finn was carefully removed from the field of play on a stretcher and examined thoroughly by Dartford FC’s match day doctor and the clubs lead Sports therapist.

“Finn did not lose consciousness and was closely monitored throughout the game, after the game and further monitoring of symptoms undertaken for the next 24 hours.

“Due to the nature of the injuries further assessments were due to take place ahead of any return to playing and the management staff were aware he would not be available for selection until medical clearance had taken place.”

Tapp signed for Oxford City in 2019 following a successful trial at Marsh Lane, having made his professional debut for his hometown club MK Dons against Bournemouth in 2018.

