Coronavirus battle: AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan hails care for squad

AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan has been “absolutely overwhelmed” by the National League North club’s efforts to look after the welfare of his squad and their families during the coronavirus crisis.

The manager, pictured, hailed the desire of the club to remain financially stable while standing by his squad and reassuring them about their futures at the New Bucks Head in a media interview on Thursday.

Cowan said a meeting to explain the club’s plans to come through the public health crisis was even held with players before the UK went into lockdown three weeks ago.

The Bucks boss, who’s been helping deliver food and clothing in the community with his company Crossbar Coaching, told the Shropshire Star he’d been “honoured” to play a part in the club’s proactive approach as an online fundraising appeal by fans headed towards the £2,000 mark this weekend.

FUND: AFC Telford United Go Fund Me fund page has now passed £1,500, for those supporters that wish to donate towards the club during this unprecedented and very difficult time. Please click on the link below to donate Thank you for your amazing supporthttps://t.co/3f97sTMoCR — AFC Telford United (At ?) (@telfordutd) April 16, 2020

“We had a group meeting before we were put on lockdown,” revealed Cowan. “We wanted to address the players early, it’s credit to the club that they’ve looked after the players. As much as the club have got to put themselves first, I’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by their desire to want to look after players.

“I’m sure there are other clubs who have just said ‘see you later’ to players but this club has had the players’ lives and their families in mind while acting and I’m really humbled by that. It shows a lot of integrity and that’s one of the traits I adhere to.

“I will never be a part of anything that hasn’t got that honesty, integrity, loyalty and trust and I’ve been honoured to be a part of it. It’s come out as the best-case scenario for the players. As a player it wasn’t always the case for me.”

Like other National League North clubs, the Bucks are set to receive a £13,636 boost as part of the Premier League’s pledge to provide financial assistance to English football’s pyramid.

The National League welcomed the PL’s decision to bring forward its annual solidarity payments this week. National League clubs will bank £58,333 each from a £2 million pot set aside for Non-League’s top two tiers from a total pay out of £125 million to the EFL.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for the latest news on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on football after Step 3 & 4 sponsors BetVictor announced they were terminating their title sponsorship and the National League told clubs they could vote on how to conclude their campaigns.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @telfordutd/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged AFC Telford, Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, National League, National League North, Vanarama National League