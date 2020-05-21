Ex-Dons star Sammy Moore moves on from Hemel Hempstead Town

Hemel Hempstead Town will have a new manager and touchline team when football returns after parting company with ex-AFC Wimbledon midfielder Sammy Moore.

The departure of the 32-year-old former Leatherhead and Concord Rangers boss, his number two Jack Midson and first team coach Darren Beale was announced by the National League South’s Tudors on Wednesday night.

Moore, pictured, guided the Beachboys into the National League South play-offs before taking over at Vauxhall Road in May 2019 as the successor to Joe Deeney.

The Tudors statement read: “Hemel Hempstead Town Football Club have this evening parted company with manager Sammy Moore, player-assistant manager Jack Midson and first team coach Darren Beale.

“We would like to thank them for their contribution & their efforts over the past 12 months and wish them well for the future.”

