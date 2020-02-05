England C taking on Nepal in end of season festival of football

England C are looking forward to taking on Nepal in a landmark end of season friendly to help the Football Association celebrate diversity.
National League Aldershot are hosting the fixture on Monday 25 May to mark a week-long festival of football.
Known as the home of the British Army, Aldershot and surrounding area are home to nearly 10,000 Nepalese people thanks to the Gurkas who’ve settled in this country with their families.
The matchday will feature stalls hosted by various organisations, including the Hampshire FA, Army FA, Sahara UK and the UK Nepal Friendship Society, who’ll all be providing information and guidance on how to get involved in the game across various levels.
The Gurkha Cup – featuring the Gurkha Army side and local teams – will also be held at the EBB Stadium the day before on Sunday 24 May as part of the festival.
As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, both teams will be visiting local primary schools and holding open training sessions in the build-up to the game.
Paul Fairclough’s England side, who also take on Wales C in March, will be looking to end the 2019-20 season on a high with a final victory.
Laurence Jones, The FA’s Head of National League Game System, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for both national associations to show that football truly is for all.
“Asian inclusion and celebrating diversity more widely are a key focus for The FA and, having recently met with the President and Senior Officials of the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA), and the Nepali Minister for Youth and Sport, we share their excitement for this event.
“We’re looking forward to sharing this experience with the local community in Aldershot.”
All Nepal Football Association President Karma Tsering Sherpa added: “We are pleased to share this partnership with The FA in order to develop our ties for the promotion and development of football. For us, it’s a good opportunity.”
Match tickets will be on sale at www.theshots.co.uk – adults £10, £5 for kids under 16 and those aged over 65.
