Norwegian FA claiming Euro 2020 will be postponed within hours

The Norwegian FA say Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage sport.
BBC Sport is reporting that the decision to postpone the competition by one year will be officially announced later this afternoon by Uefa.
European football’s governing body has been holding an emergency video conference involving major stakeholders on Tuesday.
The Norwegian FA says it was decided that the tournament will now take place from 11 June to 11 July next year, the delay giving European leagues a chance to finish their current campaigns.
The National League called a halt to its seasons on Monday after the Government changed its advice on fighting the global pandemic.
The Northern Premier League also suspended its campaign before Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised against mass gatherings at teatime, effectively cancelling all remaining sporting events.
The Football Association issued new advice in a statement on the coronavirus and its impact on grassroots football following the change of advice by the Government.
The FA statement said: “We have issued a further update regarding the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on football in England.
“Following the Government’s announcement today, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising that all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.
“We have also decided to postpone all matches across all FA competitions, including those outside of the professional game, until 3 April.
“We are committed to trying to complete all competition fixtures and will be liaising with the relevant parties to establish appropriate options to do so.
“Throughout this period, we have taken Government advice with the priority being the health and wellbeing of all. We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.
“We are in regular communication with the Government and the situation within English football at all levels remains under regular review. Further updates will follow as needed.”
Last Friday, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out most of the world’s major sporting events in an unprecedented 24 hours. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics remain on but may also be postponed.
