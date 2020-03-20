Coronavirus battle: Northern League agree lucrative new deal amid chaos

The Ebac Northern League have been handed a much-needed boost amid the coronavirus outbreak, a lucrative £80,000 sponsorship deal with Teesside-based sportswear company Motif8.

The deal will see Motif8 providing Errea coats and shirts for three members of every club’s coaching staff for the next four years – starting when the 2020-21 season gets underway in August.

It’s a deal which caps another successful year for the Step 5/6 divisions with the league providing two of the four semi-finalists – Consett AFC and Hebburn Town – of this year’s FA Vase following years of previous dominance.

Northern League chairman Glen Youngman is hopeful that the deal will boost the league’s member clubs at Divisions One and Two and stressed the importance of dealing with a thriving north-east based business.

Youngman told The Non-League Paper this week: “We’re delighted to announce this deal with Motif8. Finances are always an issue for clubs, so this is a welcome and significant investment in the league by the company.

“It was also important that Motif8 is a local company, with the deal helping to support a business in the region.”

Motif8 head of teamwear Carl Sweeting added: “We are incredibly proud to be the official bench wear sponsors to all clubs in the Northern League.

“Errea are Motif8 teamwear’s flagship brand and we are hoping that the league members are impressed with the package that we have put together for them.

“This deal will allow us to work more closely with clubs in the league and also show the fantastic quality that Errea has to offer.”

