Veteran Rocks boss John Coventry to stand down when season ends

John Coventry is bringing his thirteen year reign as East Thurrock United manager to a close at the end of the season.

The veteran Rocks boss, pictured on the touchline at Ebbsfleet, announced his decision in a statement on the BetVictor Isthmian Premier Division on Friday morning ahead of his side’s trip to Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.

Appointed in October 2007, Coventry twice led the Rocks to the the first round proper of the FA Cup and into the National League South for the first time in the club’s history. He also guided the club to a first ever Essex Senior Cup final appearance and win.

CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT – JOHN COVENTRYhttps://t.co/cQ1ku91l5J — East Thurrock United (@1EastThurrockFC) February 28, 2020

The club statement read: “John Coventry has announced that he will be standing down as manager of East Thurrock United at the end of the current season.

“John has made his decision public at this time to enable the club owners and their advisors sufficient time to seek and appoint a new manager and club management team in readiness for the start of the 2020/21 season.

“For the record, we should first confirm that there is no acrimony involved in John leaving. John has stated his willingness to fully co-operate with the owners to ensure a smooth transition to the new management.

“The plan is to now push on and finish the current season as high in the Isthmian Premier League as possible and ensure John is given the memorable send-off he fully deserves at our final game of the season when we play Corinthian-Casuals at home on Saturday, April 25.

“Invited to become the club manager by our late and greatly missed patriarch Ben Bennett back in October 2007, and despite suffering relegation by the narrowest of margins in that first part-season, John has subsequently led the club to what has undoubtedly been the most successful period in our history.

“Among the firsts achieved under John Coventry’s management were our three memorable seasons playing in the National League South, our first two appearances in the first round proper of the FA Cup, our first ever Essex Senior Cup Final – followed two years later by winning the final for the first time – not to mention four play-off appearances, which includes a play-off final win.

Achievements

“John also managed the Rocks to one league title and two promotions. John’s achievements become even more impressive when you consider they have been achieved on gates which have seldom crept above the 200 mark. To date, John has been in charge of 664 competitive Rocks games, winning 304, drawing 144 and losing 216.

“Only people really close to the very heart of the club truly understand just how much John has contributed to East Thurrock United over his time with us. John’s commitment to the club has been total and unwavering.

“East Thurrock United owes an unmeasurable debt to John, his wife Christine and his tight knit group of family and close friends who have worked tirelessly to keep the club running during his management.”

