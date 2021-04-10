It’s Oates so simple for Hartlepool United star Rhys!

By Matt Badcock
GOLDEN GLOVES: Hartlepool striker Rhys Oates took the goalkeeper’s gloves
PICTURE: Elliot Jacobs
GOALSCORER on Friday, goalkeeper on Monday – Hartlepool United’s Rhys Oates certainly had a busier Easter weekend than he might have expected.
It started in more routine fashion, with the Pools forward firing in the opener in a 2-1 victory over Dagenham & Redbridge that helped Dave Challinor’s side cut the lead on leaders Sutton United.
But it took a slightly stranger twist at Boreham Wood on Easter Monday when the former Chester and Morecambe man was forced to pull on th...
