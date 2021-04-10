Hartlepool United, National League, Non-League Paper

It’s Oates so simple for Hartlepool United star Rhys!

on

More in Hartlepool United:

By Matt Badcock

GOLDEN GLOVES: Hartlepool striker Rhys Oates took the goalkeeper’s gloves 
PICTURE: Elliot Jacobs

GOALSCORER on Friday, goalkeeper on Monday – Hartlepool United’s Rhys Oates certainly had a busier Easter weekend than he might have expected.
It started in more routine fashion, with the Pools forward firing in the opener in a 2-1 victory over Dagenham & Redbridge that helped Dave Challinor’s side cut the lead on leaders Sutton United.
But it took a slightly stranger twist at Boreham Wood on Easter Monday when the former Chester and Morecambe man was forced to pull on th...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login