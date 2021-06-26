Hartlepool United enjoy EFL party after promotion final thriller

By MATT BADCOCK

HARTLEPOOL UNITED 1

Armstrong 35



TORQUAY UNITED 1

Covolan 90+5

(aet, Hartlepool United win 5-4 on pens)

HARTLEPOOL UNITED were in League One when Dave Challinor took his first manager’s job with Colwyn Bay in 2010.

Eleven years later, as wild scenes of celebration exploded around him at Ashton Gate, Challinor wrestled free of the bear hugs from his management staff to wipe away the tears of joy streaming down his face.

This was the former Tranmere Rovers, Stockport County and Bury defender’s fifth promotion. Arguably, it is his most impressive. Three came with well-ba...