Hard work only just starting for Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor

By CHRIS DUNLAVY

AFTER four years of hurt and eight months of toil, the least Dave Challinor and his Hartlepool United players deserved was a night on the tiles.

Alas, after beating Torquay United in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to seal a return to the EFL, they were left high and – quite literally – dry upon venturing into the Bristol night.

“It was Sunday hours, wasn’t it?” laments the Pools boss. “And by the time we got out, it was gone ten. Everywhere was shut!”

As a metaphor for the summer, it is fitting. So late did the season finish that Hartlepool will have no time to bask in the g...