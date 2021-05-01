Concord Rangers keeper Chris Haigh says Beachboys can shine in FA Trophy Final

By Matt Badcock

FOOTBALL can be a funny old game sometimes – Concord Rangers goalkeeper Chris Haigh knows all about that.

The 24-year-old has starred in the Beachboys’ run to Wembley, with vital penalty saves including in the shootout against Leamington and at a pivotal moment in their quarter-final against Royston Town.

Having been plucked from Heybridge Swifts on the back of an outstanding season that resulted in a play-off final win, although not promotion because of PPG and the FA’s restructure, Haigh has cemented his quality as one of Non-League’s best young stoppers.

But, had it not...