Bath City 2-1 Concord Rangers: City’s Cody Cooke-s up a crucial late victory

BATH CITY 2 CONCORD RGRS 1

By Mark Stillman

CODY Cooke’s 11th goal of the season clinched a much-needed win for Bath.

The Romans leading marksman showed superb composure before slamming into the roof of the net to spark delirium.

Jordan Dyer’s second goal in two games opened the scoring for Bath, but Danny Green’s spot-kick levelled it for the Beachboys. They looked set to claim a point until Cooke’s 81st minute intervention.

Dyer’s opener was aided by poor Concord defending from a corner as Joe Raynes’ delivery saw Callum Wood’s header parried by Myles Roberts, but Dyer had time to contro...