New signing Jake Robinson has unfinished business with Dartford boss

By Matt Badcock

JAKE ROBINSON says he’s got unfinished business with Steve King after linking up with the Dartford boss five years after a prolific spell with him at Whitehawk.

Photo: Edmund Boyden.

Striker Robinson is the all-time leading scorer in the National League South thanks to goal-laden stints with the Hawks, Hemel Hempstead and Billericay Town, who he has left this summer.

In total, the 34-year-old has 211 goals in 289 games to his name and he has no intention of stopping there as boss King looks to assemble a squad to fight it out at the top of a tough looking division.

Speaki...