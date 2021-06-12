Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor calls for a ruthless streak in play-off semi-final



LUKE AT US GO! Luke Armstrong celebrates with Gavan Holohan after scoring Hartlepool’s second goal against Bromley last Sunday PICTURE: Shutter Press

DAVE CHALLINOR says his Hartlepool United players smelt blood when they blew Bromley away in the Eliminator – and he wants his players to be just as ruthless when they get chances in the semi at Stockport County.

An opening 24-minute blitz with goals from their fearsome strike duo Rhys Oates, who got two, and Luke Armstrong put Pools in control at Victoria Park last Sunday to book a date with the Hatters.

Although Bromley hit back early in the second half through James Alabi, before a stoppage-time strike from Byron Webster gave the scoreline a tighter look than perhaps it was in reality, Challinor was pleased with how his his players fared.

And he hopes it is a good sign for performing again today when the pressure is cranked up again.

“You can’t ask for anymore in terms of how we started the game and to get the goals as a result of that – it shows s momentum in games and being able to take advantage when you’re on top,” Challinor told The NLP. “That, I suppose, gives you the luxury of being able to manage the game as it goes on. It certainly helps with tension and nerves. We couldn’t have asked for a better start and, ultimately, that won us the game.

“We’ve been good at that at home. The intensity we want to play at has an impact on that. When you do get chances and stick them away it breeds confidence.

“When that happens, it obviously makes things a whole lot easier. If only that was the case all the time, which it’s certainly not. But in such a high-profile game, it was massively rewarding.

“Maybe sometimes in those types of games it’s easier to be safe, go 1-0 up and, not protect it, but be a little more cautious. But the players on the pitch smelt blood and really went for it. A blast of goals in that way is only going to put a team on the back foot and that was the case.

“Although the start of the second half wasn’t ideal for us, after that five minutes we managed the game really well and were more comfortable than what the scoreline looked.”

Confidence

Oates and Armstrong have formed quite the partnership since the latter arrived on loan from Salford City in early December.

Combined they have scored 31 times this year with Oates’ end of season form in particular a highlight. Of his 17 goals, 12 have come in the last 15 games and the confidence is sky high.

“Him and Luke Armstrong have been massively important for us,” Challinor said. “One thing Oatesy hasn’t done in previous seasons is played a lot of games consecutively. He had a serious injury last season and really it’s his first bit back. So we’ve had to manage his load to where we can rely on him backto-back.

“But what it does show in terms of goalscorer, once you get in a run of form, not only does confidence build but things you try tend to come off. That’s been massively important for us, not just in Sunday’s game but in the run we’ve had.”

Challinor knows it will need big performances all over the pitch if they are to get past Simon Rusk’s Stockport County in front of home fans, albeit limited in numbers.

“At the start of the season with the takeover and investment in their squad there were one of the, if not the, favourites to get promotion,” Challinor said. “So we know we’re in for a difficult game but I am sure they know exactly the same.”