Never go back? Not for Hartlepool United ace Rhys Oates

RHYS Oates left Hartlepool United two years ago and few argued about his release.

He returned to Victoria Park last summer after a couple of seasons with Morecambe and, equally, few were excited.

Oates, inset, is now Pools’ top scorer, one of the National League’s leading strikers and took home three player of the year awards. Last weekend, he demolished a previously stout Bromley back four as Pools progressed through the play-off eliminator.

The improvement in the player under Dave Challinor is marked. There’s a direct nature about his game now, he’s stronger and quicker than he was. Where before he had a habit of running into defenders, now he runs past them and exploits space and gaps in and around them with his dynamism.

His two-goal haul – and an assist for strike partner Luke Armstrong – set Pools up for today’s play-off semi-final at Stockport, who will prove a sterner test.

Oates, who racked up his 100th start and 150th appearance for the club last weekend, and Armstrong against a possible back three of Liam Hogan, Jame s Jennings and Ash Palmer will be a k ey battle at Edgeley Park.

The pair have 31 goals between them this season, Oates’ double taking his tally to 17 for the season – more than he scored in three seasons at Pools in his previous spell.

Challinor said : “Rhys and Luke were massively important last week, they were a point of contact and always a threat.

“If a team can put balls into good areas then defenders might struggle. Luke got a goal, couldn’t ask for much more. Stockport will be a different test, but the tally the two have got between them shows they can drive us to success.”

Hartlepool reporter for The NLP, Nick Loughlin, gives his views on Pools

Challinor has, since his appointment in November, improved squad members he inherited. Gavan Holohan, who scored Pools’ goal at Edgeley Park in the 1-1 March draw, is now a key man after being a fringe performer previously.

Likewise, Nicky Featherstone has never played better. The club’s longest-serving player – he joined in 2014, signed, like Oates, by Ronnie Moore – is the midfield fulcrum. His passing is endless and accurate and he has Oates on his radar.

Challinor has a long association with the play-offs and knows what it takes to succeed.

He enjoyed last weekend’s win, as much as anyone. Taking Pools through today’s test and through the final would be his finest managerial achievement: and he’s racked up a few.

He said: “We have had the crowd with us last two games, there will be 2,500 Stock port fans this time. We have used the week to make sure we are playing for our fans in the biggest game this club has had in a long time – there’s a motivation to do our best and get over the line.

“It’s about winning a one-off game to have a shot at the final.”