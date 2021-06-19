CLUB FOCUS: Berks County going from strength-to-strength

By DAVID RICHARDSON

WHEN Steve Kay formed Sunninghill Saints in 2009 he didn’t expect to be entering a team into Step 6 just over a decade later.

Nor did he think the club would be a registered charity with more than 400 male and female members playing across over 30 teams.

In 2014, the Berkshire-based Sunninghill merged with Richard Lloyd’s Bracknell Rovers to form Berks County, who have been allocated into the Combined Counties League Division One for the upcoming season.

County have gone from strength to strength within the county and become bigger than club secretary Kay ever imagined....