Combined Counties League secretary praises FA after pyramid restructure

By David Richardson

COMBINED Counties League secretary Alan Constable has sympathy with clubs who didn’t want to be laterally moved, but has praised the work of the FA in the restructure.

Steps 4-6 have been shaken up in order to create a ‘pure pyramid’ across the National League System.

The Combined Counties has retained its Step 6 Division One and taken on a second league at Step 5 to create a Premier Division North and Premier Division South.

The North division is made up of 18 clubs, the same number as the new United Counties League Premier North division, compared to 20 in the South...