Chippenham boss Mike Cook fears repeat recipe

Covid surge could cause fixture chaos

By John Lyons

ONE TO WATCH: Alefe Santos has been tipped to shine at Chippenham Town in the coming campaign

PICTURE: Mike Petch

CHIPPENHAM Town boss Mike Cook believes the new season could be disrupted by the Covid chaos engulfing the country.

The 52-year-old took the reins at Hardenhuish Park just as coronavirus was starting to take a grip early last year. The 2019-20 season was cut short because of it, while last term went the same way at National League South level.

Former Cinderford Town and Gloucester City boss Cook, right, is hoping for better ...