We’ve Bucked the trend – and now AFC Telford United can ruse again!

By David Richardson

UPBEAT AFC Telford United manger Gavin Cowan says the club is now at square one after three years of hard work – and can focus on pushing forwards.

The Bucks are on a sound financial footing having run into trouble four years ago.

The work of chairman Andy Pryce and his staff, despite being without regular income for more than 12 months due to the pandemic, has moved the club towards a sustainable model.

It’s meant Cowan, appointed in 2018, has had to work with limited resources, but has impressed with an eighth-place finish in his first season plus a run to the FA Trop...