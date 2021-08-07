Daddy’s Frear to stay for a new Roman adventure at Bath City

By Matt Badcock

ELLIOTT FREAR says joining Bath City will allow him to be a dad again – but the former England C international warned he’s not returning to the National League South to put his feet up.

Frear, 30, is one of the standout signings of the summer for Jerry Gill’s Romans.

Having spent the majority of the last four years in Scotland at Motherwell and Hearts – with a spell at Forest Green Rovers in between – Frear made a family decision this summer to be closer to his Exeter home.

Daughters Elodie, 2, and Marnie, just nine weeks old, are growing up fast and he doesn’t want to miss...