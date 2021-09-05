Alfreton Town to stage tribute for Jordan Sinnott

FUNDRAISER: Jordan Sinnott was killed on a night out in January last year PICTURE: Alamy

A CHARITY match to raise funds for the Jordan Sinnott Foundation will take place at Alfreton Town this afternoon in memory of their former player.

Sinnott, 25, was attacked and killed on a night out in January last year.

The popular midfielder, who played for Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, FC Halifax Town and Chesterfield, was on loan at Matlock Town from Alfreton when two men took his life.

Anton Brown, the former Alfreton player and co-founder of AKA Health, Wealth and Oneness, has helped organise a fixture with the Jordan Sinnott Foundation that will take place at 1pm.

The AKA XI will be made up of exReds such as Liam Hearn, Paul Clayton and Nathan Arnold while the JSF XI consists of friends, family and former team-mates.

“It made sense to do it at Alfreton,” Brown told The NLP. “The club has been really helpful as well providing the officials, physio, volunteers and the ground.

“There will be a DJ, a raffle, food and refreshments to help raise funds. It’s about keeping Jordan’s name prominent and promoting the good work the foundation does in helping children and young adults.”