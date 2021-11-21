Alfreton Town 1-4 Kidderminster Harriers: Rapid Harriers too slick for Reds

ALFRETON TOWN 1 KIDDERMINSTER 4

By John Brindley

POWERFUL Harriers swept aside Alfreton Town with an impressive attacking display.

The visitors flew into a three-goal lead inside 40 minutes thanks to ruthless finishing.

Skipper Sam Austin set the tone by netting an angled shot in the ninth minute after a slick Harriers move begun by Mark Carrington.

Dayle Southwell slipped an effort narrowly wide and a superb Josh Clackstone cross saw Matt Rhead land a header on the roof of the net.

But while Alfreton relied too heavily on Rhead’s aerial presence, they struggled to contain the threat of As...