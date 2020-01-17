Ex-Preston and Man City striker Jon Macken steps down at Radcliffe

Former Manchester City and Preston North End striker Jon Macken has stood down as manager of BetVictor Northern Premier League Radcliffe FC.

Appointed in September 2017 as the successor to Joe Gibbons at Stainton Park, Macken’s resignation was announced by the club in a short statement at lunchtime on Friday.

The club said: “The board wish to inform that manager Jonathan Macken has stepped down with immediate effect.

“The club wishes to make known its sincere thanks for the job Jon has done for the club over the past two and a half years, in particular gaining promotion last season and taking the club to a strong position in the mix for the play-offs this season.

“We have no doubt that Jon Macken has a bright future in the game and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Newly mangerless Boro host play-off chasers host Gainsborough Trinity at Stainton Park in the NPL’s Premier Division on Saturday.

Now 42, Macken kicked off his career with Premier League Manchester United in 1995 but was released two years later after failing to make a first-team appearance.

After joining Preston in 1997 in a £250,000 deal, he went on to score 63 goals in 189 appearances before being sold to Manchester City in 2002 for £5 million.

Although he managed seven goals in 51 appearances during his three years with City, he did score against United in the Manchester derby in 2004.

He went on to score goals for a host of clubs including Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Derby County, Barnsley, Walsall, Stockport County and Northwich Victoria.

Macken was at the helm at an historic moment for fans when Boro officially changed names in April 2018 from Radcliffe Borough to Radcliffe FC in time for the start of season 2018/19.

Image courtesy of YouTube

Tagged Northern Premier League, Radcliffe Borough FC, Radcliffe FC