Preston North End midfielder Jack Baxter boosts promotion push at Clitheroe

Preston North End midfielder Jack Baxter made his debut for Clitheroe in the BetVictor Northern Premier League on Tuesday night within hours of arriving on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, pictured, started for the promotion-chasing Blues at Pontefract Collieries before the NPL North West Division clash was abandoned with less than 10 minutes to play after the floodlights failed.

Baxter, who came through the youth system at Deepdale and earned his first professional contract in the summer of 2018, will have been relieved to have avoided a losing start with the Blues 2-1 behind when a fuse blew at Beechnut Lane.

Clitheroe manager Phil Brown told fans he’s signed a player who’s “got everything” in a club statement also announcing the extension of Mitch George’s work experience loan from Premier League Burnley.

“Jack is an excellent player, who’s got a bit of everything,” said a delighted Brown, who’s been looking to strengthen his squad to enhance their play-off prospects with the Blues in seventh spot before kick-off.

“He’s good on the ball, he competes well off it and when the opportunity arises, he’s got an eye for goal. Jack’s a great signing for us and I am very grateful to Preston for allowing us to have him.”

Preston are hoping the teenager will do well on loan and used their official Twitter account to wish him luck after the deal was agreed.

Images courtesy of @ClitheroeFC & @pnefc/Twitter