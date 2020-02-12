Ex-Rebels boss Karl Marginson takes helm after Garry Vaughan goes

Former FC United of Manchester boss Karl Marginson has taken temporary charge of BetVictor Northern Premier League Radcliffe after Garry Vaughan stood down after less than six weeks in charge.

Vaughan – named interim manager alongside Darren Lyons at the end of January following the departure of Jon Macken – left the NPL Premier Division club on Tuesday night.

Former Trafford boss Vaughan told fans he was leaving with a “heavy heart” in a club statement announcing his surprise departure.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve had to make the decision to bring my short spell with Radcliffe FC to an end,” Vaughan told the club’s website.

“I’m unable at this time due to family commitments to devote the 100 [ercent required to represent such a fantastic football club.

“I would like to thank everybody at the club for their support and wish them every success in the future.”

The club said: “Radcliffe FC can confirm that Garry Vaughan has stepped down from his managerial role at the club.

“We would like to thank him for his hard work during his short time at the club. Karl Marginson will be taking charge of the team in the interim.

“Thank you for your continued support throughout this time. UTB.”

Marginson, pictured, was brought in by ambitious Radcliffe FC chairman Paul Hilton in November 2018 to help the club climb football’s pyramid as they rebranded from Radcliffe Borough.

Installed as the club’s new director of football operations, the former FC United manager had been drawing on his experience to aid Jon Macken’s improving side before the appointment of Vaughan.

He will take charge for the first time on Saturday with Buxton next up in the NPL’s top flight at Stainton Park.

