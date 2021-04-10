Hartlepool United 2-0 Notts County: Challinor’s Pools make a splash

By Nick Loughlin
HARTLEPOOL UNITED 2
Holohan 44, Bennett 86
NOTTS COUNTY 0
RICH PICKINGS: Richie Bennett takes the plaudits after firing Hartlepool United 2-0 in front
PICTURE: Shutter Press
DAVE CHALLINOR is looking forward to a relaxing week with no midweek game with his Hartlepool United side sitting top of the National League.
They swept Notts County aside with a powerful display at Victoria Park and, with Sutton not playing until Tuesday night when they face Torquay, Pools can enjoy looking down on the rest.
Goals from Gavan Holohan and Richie Bennett scored the goals to put Poo...
