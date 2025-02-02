Booty’s call is a blessing for the Heed

By Mark Carruthers

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay has opened up on Regan Booty’s surprise return to the Heed side just two weeks after requesting to leave the National League club.

Gateshead midfielder Regan Booty (photo Charles Waugh)

The former Maidstone United midfielder has enjoyed a hugely successful 18-month spell at the International Stadium and was a key part of the Gateshead side that won last season’s FA Trophy Final after victory against Solihull Moors.

Booty’s form over the first half of the season has attracted interest from clubs in League One and League Two, as well as at leas...