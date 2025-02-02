North Shields: Robins are on a roll again!

By Mark Carruthers

The last 12 months have been something of a rollercoaster for Northern League club North Shields.

After being forcibly relegated from the Northern Premier League East after their Daren Persson Stadium home failed to meet the criteria to host Step 4 games, the Robins were left fighting for their future when a financial crisis took hold during the winter of 2023.

A request to postpone a number of fixtures to allow for on and off-field rebuilding was granted by the Northern League.

Former FA Vase-winning coach Brian Smith and assistants Steve Cuggy and Andy Bowman then overs...